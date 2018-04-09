WORLD
2 MIN READ
AI researchers end ban after S Korean university says no to 'killer robots'
The researchers, based in 30 countries, said last week that they would refrain from visiting KAIST, one of South Korea's top universities, until it promised not to develop AI weapons without "meaningful human control."
AI researchers end ban after S Korean university says no to 'killer robots'
HUBO, a multifunctional walking humanoid robot performs a demonstration of its capacities next to its developer Oh Jun-ho, professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2016. / Reuters Archive
April 9, 2018

More than 50 artificial intelligence (AI) researchers have ended a boycott of KAIST, one of South Korea's top universities, after it agreed not to develop "killer robots" under a partnership with a defence company.

KAIST and Hanwha Systems, one of two South Korean makers of cluster munitions, launched their defence and artificial intelligence project in February.

The researchers, based in 30 countries, said last week that they would refrain from visiting KAIST, hosting visitors from the university, or cooperating with its research programmes until it promised not to develop AI weapons without "meaningful human control."

KAIST responded within hours, saying it had no plans to develop either such systems or "lethal autonomous weapons systems and killer robots."

Boycott organiser Toby Walsh, a professor at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, said on Monday it was being rescinded given KAIST's "swift and clear commitment to the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the development of weapons."

"We initially sought assurances in private from the university more than month ago about the goals of their new lab. But the day after we announced the boycott, KAIST gave assurances very publicly and very clearly," he said.

Representatives from more than 120 UN countries are meeting in Geneva on Monday to debate the challenges posed by lethal autonomous weapons, dubbed "killer robots" by critics. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us