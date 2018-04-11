WORLD
Libya's traditional craftsmen struggle to survive
The Libyan uprising of 2011 and the ensuing civil war not only dealt a huge blow to the overall economy of the country, the violence also made its ancient craft bleed.
Although handicrafts are central to Libyan culture, its traditional craftsmen today are going through difficult times.

The Libyan uprising of 2011 and the ensuing civil war dealt a huge blow to the economy of what once was north Africa's richest state.

The ancient craft also suffered at the hands of violence that led to the decline in the country's tourism.

''This craft is part of our identity and a tourist income ... It is our moral responsibility to preserve our culture. We also need to encourage the young people to take part in this, '' says Jamal Daqizi, a silk weaver.

TRT World 's Alaattin Kilic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
