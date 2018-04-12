The National Guard has started to arrive along the US border with Mexico. The state of Texas is among the first to send soldiers to protect the border.

Roma Texas is a quiet town along the US-Mexican border. Several members of the US National Guard have been deployed there to boost border security. Although some of the town's 10,000 residents welcome their presence, others are concerned.

“I think it's more of a perception issue than they are providing any type of border security. They're not in the way of anything, all we want to do is continue our border life and trading with our neighbours in Mexico," Freddy Guerra, Assistant City Manager of Roma, says.

Reagan Des Vignes reports.