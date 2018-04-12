WORLD
1 MIN READ
Texans worry about Mexico border deployment
Some Texans worry the deployment of 1,000 soldiers will harm relations with their neighbours.
Members of the Texas National Guard watch the Mexico-US border from an outpost along the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, US, on April 11, 2018. / Reuters
April 12, 2018

The National Guard has started to arrive along the US border with Mexico. The state of Texas is among the first to send soldiers to protect the border. 

Roma Texas is a quiet town along the US-Mexican border. Several members of the US National Guard have been deployed there to boost border security. Although some of the town's 10,000 residents welcome their presence, others are concerned. 

“I think it's more of a perception issue than they are providing any type of border security. They're not in the way of anything, all we want to do is continue our border life and trading with our neighbours in Mexico," Freddy Guerra, Assistant City Manager of Roma, says.

Reagan Des Vignes reports.

