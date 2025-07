Turkey is building a watchtower on an island off the city of Bodrum to monitor waters around two small uninhabited islands in the Aegean sea.

More than twenty years ago the NATO allies deployed their navies to the area, and threatened to go to war over the islets, known as Kardak in Turkish and Imia in Greek.

Tensions have remained high ever since, and now the rhetoric is heating up again.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports.