WORLD
2 MIN READ
Victims of violent attacks in Sri Lanka share their stories
Violent attacks against Muslims have been on the rise since 2012. Hardline Sinhalese Buddhist groups are widely believed to be responsible and social media has also played a role.
Victims of violent attacks in Sri Lanka share their stories
A Sri Lankan Muslim boy peeps through a broken window of a vandalized Mosque in Diana, Kandy, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 9, 2018. Calm was beginning to return to violence-hit Muslim neighborhoods in Sri Lanka's Kandy region on Friday, with many shops reopening as army reinforcements largely put an end to Buddhist mob attacks that hit the area. / AP
April 14, 2018

Violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka have grown over the past year. 

Hardline Sinhalese Buddhist groups, most crowded community in the country, are widely believed to be responsible for the violence.

Hardline groups are communicating via social media to organise attacks against Muslims.

Amid violent assaults by mobs, nearly 80 people were injured, and more than 270 homes and a number of businesses were destroyed in Kandy.

In the fourth report of our series on Sri Lanka, TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury visited a town that was attacked.

The government declared a state of emergency and blocked social media platforms for a week to control the unrest.

The role of police and some local Buddhist politicians suggests the Sri Lankan government lost control of elements of its security forces, and that the violence was more than a spontaneous outbreak fueled by fringe Buddhist extremists and hate-speech spread on social media.

The Sri Lankan government has paid for all the damaged homes to be repaired. But the money to rebuild the 60 or shops that were looted and destroyed has come from private donations. Some of them are still under reconstruction"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us