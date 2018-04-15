WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey helps to improve school education in Afghanistan
Turkish officials say their emphasis is on educating girls in Afghanistan as the female literacy rate in the war-torn country stands at a mere 17 percent, according to the UN.
Turkey helps to improve school education in Afghanistan
Turkish government is investing five million dollars in Afghanistan this year to develop the war-torn country's education system, Afghanistan, April 15, 2018. (video grab) / TRTWorld
April 15, 2018

The Turkish government is contributing $5 million to develop Afghanistan's education system as most of the schools in the war-torn country are lack of teachers and facilities.

Turkish officials say their emphasis is on educating girls, who have traditionally missed-out in Afghanistan.

"The problem at most Afghan schools is that there's a shortage of good teachers. So we had people teaching what was not even their subject. Naturally they didn't teach well," said Halide Sadat, a student in Afghanistan.

A school in Afghanistan's Akca, run by Turkey's education ministry, has been rated the best for its performance, said Mucip Uludag from Maarif Foundation.

"We will take control of twelve more schools and three training institutes. After the take-over, we will increase the capacity of these schools. We will also provide technical equipment to these schools. One hundred and twenty well-trained teachers from Turkey will be brought here to teach."

The UN says the female literacy rate in Afghanistan stands at a mere 17 percent. 

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from northern Afghanistan.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us