WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey reaches out to orphans in Afghanistan
Ankara has identified child welfare as one of the areas where it can help the war-ravaged country where four decades of violence have left more than two million children orphaned.
Turkey reaches out to orphans in Afghanistan
Turkey's Maarif Foundation that works to promote education worldwide has supplied teachers for free for the orphanage built recently by Ankara in Mazar i Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city. / TRTWorld
April 16, 2018

Four decades of war in Afghanistan have not only brought death and destruction across the south Asian country; the violence has rendered a large number of children orphaned.

Turkey has identified child welfare as one of the areas where it help the war-torn country where the number of orphans has now reached more than two million.

An orphanage housing an estimated number of 1,600 children has been built by Ankara in the outskirts of Mazar i Sharif, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city.

Turkey's Maarif Foundation, which works to promote education worldwide, has supplied teachers for free.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Mazar i Sharif.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us