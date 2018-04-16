Informal talks hosted by the United Nations are to resume between Turkish and Greek Cypriots on Monday to end 43 years of ethnic division in Cyprus.

Greek and Turkish Cypriots have tried and failed to reach an agreement for more than forty years.

Cyprus was split into Turkish Cypriot-controlled northern and Greek Cypriot-controlled southern territories following a brief war in 1974, which saw Turkey intervene militarily following a Greek-inspired coup designed to annex Cyprus to Greece.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports.