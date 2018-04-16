WORLD
Turkish, Greek Cypriots to hold informal talks over reunification
The talks, being hosted by the United Nations in Cyprus, follow decades of failure to reach an agreement over the reunification of the ethnically-divided eastern Mediterranean island.
Cyprus was split into Turkish Cypriot-controlled northern and Greek Cypriot-controlled southern territories following a brief war in 1974. / TRTWorld
April 16, 2018

Informal talks hosted by the United Nations are to resume between Turkish and Greek Cypriots on Monday to end 43 years of ethnic division in Cyprus.

Greek and Turkish Cypriots have tried and failed to reach an agreement for more than forty years.

Cyprus was split into Turkish Cypriot-controlled northern and Greek Cypriot-controlled southern territories following a brief war in 1974, which saw Turkey intervene militarily following a Greek-inspired coup designed to annex Cyprus to Greece.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports.

