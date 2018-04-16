WORLD
Palm oil plantations undermine livelihoods of Ugandan boat-makers
Robert Gitta is one such boat-maker whose income has seen a gradual drop due to the deforestation caused by the plantations for palm-oil production.
Native forests are being turned into plantations in Bugala Island, making life difficult for people whose livelihood depends on building boats. / TRTWorld
April 16, 2018

The production of palm oil in and around Africa's Lake Victoria is big business, but it's having an impact on traditional industries. 

Boat-builders and fishermen are struggling to stay afloat, as native forests are turned into plantations in Bugala Island along the shores of Lake Victoria, the continent's largest lake.

Robert Gitta has spent his entire life making boats. But his income is now seeing a gradual drop due to the deforestation caused by the palm oil production. 

"Before the oil palm, we had enough trees to cut for wood. Now, there's nothing ... most trees have been cut down. Only a few people have the trees we can use," he says.

TRT World's Leon Ssenyange reports from Uganda.

SOURCE:TRT World
