Syrian regime media first reported that missiles were fired at the Shayrat air base near Homs and an air base in the capital Damascus. However state TV later said a false alarm had triggered air defence systems, and there was no attack.
The US Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey fires a Tomahawk land attack missile, April 14, 2018. / Reuters
April 17, 2018

A false alarm led to Syrian air defence missiles being fired overnight and no new attack on Syria took place, Syrian regime media and a military commander said on Tuesday.

Syrian state TV reported overnight that anti-aircraft defences had shot down missiles fired at an air base in the Homs area, and a media unit run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah said missiles had also targeted an air base near Damascus.

The incident underscored fears of a further escalation in the Syrian conflict after a US, British and French attack on Syrian targets on Saturday and an air strike on an air base the previous week that Damascus blamed on Israel.

Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying a number of air defence missiles had been fired but no foreign attack had taken place.

Separately, a commander in the regional military alliance backing the Assad regime attributed the malfunction to "a joint electronic attack" by Israel and the United States targeting the Syrian radar system.

The issue had been dealt with by Russian experts, the commander said.

State TV had shown pictures of a missile it said was shot in the air above the air base.

A Pentagon spokesman said there was no US military activity in that area at this time.

Asked about reports of the missile attack, an Israeli military spokesman said, "We don't comment on such reports."

Saturday's US-led strikes were in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the Syrian military in eastern Ghouta. Both Damascus and its ally Russia have denied using any such weapons.

