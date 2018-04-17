More than 6,500 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. And the Issawi family in Jerusalem has been affected more than most.

Shereen al Issawi is a lawyer who spent almost four years in prison for providing funds to Palestinians who are fighting legal cases. Israel has described these activities as aiding terrorism.

Two other of her family members are also in prison, as TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from occupied East Jerusalem.