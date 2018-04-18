US-led NATO soldiers are working to train Afghan security forces as they wind down their commitments in Afghanistan.

The classroom training ranges from military strategy to learning languages, as many challenges, especially in the security sector, continue amid the fight with Taliban.

According to US government watchdog known as the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction - America alone has spent $70 billion on training Afghan forces between 2002 and 2017.

The police, the army and other agencies are trained for war.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Kabul, Afghanistan:

The US war in Afghanistan is estimated to have cost more than $700 billion and claimed the lives of more than 2,400 US service members.

At the peak of the ISAF mission that started in 2001 after the September 11 attacks, around 150,000 foreign soldiers were deployed in Hindu Kush compared with around 17,000 now - of which 10,000 are Americans.