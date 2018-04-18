WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb hits convoy of eastern Libyan military commander
Khalifa Haftar, the commander of military forces in eastern Libya, was not in the convoy as he is currently in Paris receiving medical treatment.
Car bomb hits convoy of eastern Libyan military commander
Libya's eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar attends General Security conference, in Benghazi, Libya, on October 14, 2017. / Reuters
April 18, 2018

A car bomb hit a convoy of the chief of staff of the eastern Libyan military outside Benghazi on Wednesday, killing one and wounding at least two people, security and military officials said.

Abdel-Razeq Nathouri was travelling from Benghazi to his base in Al Marj, a small eastern town, when the convoy hit him some 20 kilometres outside Benghazi.

No more details were immediately available.

Nathouri is chief of staff to forces run by Khalifa Haftar, who has been receiving medical treatment in Paris, a French source said on Friday, confirming earlier reports from Libyan officials and media.

No more details have been provided on the treatment of Haftar, whose forces control much of eastern Libya – home to some of the country's biggest oilfields.

Haftar, 75, is the dominant figure in eastern Libya and has long been seen as a likely contender for power nationally.

His LNA is aligned with a government based in the east which has opposed a rival, internationally backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us