WORLD
3 MIN READ
Natalie Portman refuses to attend ceremony for Israeli million-dollar prize
The actor's decision comes after international criticism over lethal tactics used by Israel during clashes with unarmed Palestinian protesters in Gaza.
Natalie Portman refuses to attend ceremony for Israeli million-dollar prize
The Genesis Prize Foundation quoted a representative for Portman as saying that "recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her" / Reuters Archive
April 20, 2018

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has refused to attend a ceremony in Israel to accept a million-dollar prize because of "recent events" in the country, the organisers said, announcing the prize-giving had been cancelled.

Israel has drawn international criticism in recent weeks for lethal tactics used during clashes with Palestinians along the border with Gaza. Thirty-one Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more wounded. Israel says it is doing what it must to defend its border.

In a statement on its website, the foundation that awards the Genesis Prize quoted a representative for Portman as saying: "Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel."

It gave no further details for her reasons. 

An email to Portman's publicist in Los Angeles seeking further information was not immediately answered.

'Very saddened'

The foundation said it "admires her humanity, and respects her right to publicly disagree with the policies of the government of Israel."

"However, we are very saddened that she has decided not to attend the Genesis Prize Ceremony in Jerusalem for political reasons. We fear that Ms Portman’s decision will cause our philanthropic initiative to be politicised."

The Genesis Prize has been awarded since 2014 to individuals for excellence in their professional fields and "who inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values."

Previous winners have included former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, sculptor Anish Kapoor, violinist Itzhak Perlman and Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, all of whom donated their prize money to charitable causes.

Portman was born in Jerusalem and moved to the United States at age three.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us