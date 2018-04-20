WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin 'ready' for Trump summit, Lavrov says
US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the United States during a phone call, and said he would be glad to see Putin in the White House, RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Putin 'ready' for Trump summit, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov enters a hall for a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Moscow, Russia. April 20, 2018. / Reuters
April 20, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready for a meeting" with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Moscow's chief diplomat added that such a summit was not currently being discussed but the Kremlin hopes that a meeting at the White House would materialise.

"President Putin is ready for such a meeting," Lavrov said in an interview with state news agency RIA Novosti.

"We are proceeding from the fact that the US president in a telephone conversation that was made public, there is no secret about this, sent such an invitation and said that he would be happy to see [Putin] in the White House and then to meet him during a reciprocal visit."

"Since Trump suggested this, we proceed from the fact that he will make this concrete," he added.

Trump proposed a White House summit when he called Putin last month, prior to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US.

The proposal has not moved forward since relations between the US and Russia deteriorated further over an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

During the interview, Lavrov also said Moscow welcomed an expected summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un, the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea.

"We cannot wish this meeting failure," Lavrov said.

"This would be a step away from the prospect of a military crisis and a military solution to the problem that is the Korean peninsula," he added.

"We very much hope that he [Trump] starts the process of de-escalating tensions."

The odds of the Trump-Kim summit taking place were boosted by the shock news earlier this week that CIA chief Mike Pompeo had gone to Pyongyang to meet Kim for the most significant US-North Korea contact in almost two decades.

Lavrov compared the US and North Korean statements prior to the meeting to tensions between "boxers" before a match.

"Before the start of serious conversations it is like boxers entering the ring, showing off in front of one another before the fight," he said.

Russia has relatively warm ties with North Korea, with which it shares a small land border.

The United States earlier this year accused Russia of helping Pyongyang evade some international sanctions by supplying fuel to the isolated country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us