Taekwando goes tribal in Pakistan
POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Taekwando goes tribal in PakistanMuhammad Farooq, a Taekwondo champion in Afghanistan and Iran, has sold his gold medal to teach his students in Pakistan.
Muhammad Farooq, Taekwondo gold medalist / TRTWorld
April 21, 2018

Muhammad Farooq, of the Khyber Agency, is a Taekwondo champion who’s won gold medals in Afghanistan and Iran. He’s eager to bring the Korean martial art home to its young people, so he opened an academy in Khyber, one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). 

The Taj Education Complex is the only academy in the Khyber tribal area to offer Taekwondo. Around 25 boys from grade 1 to college level are learning the martial art, and three have won gold medals at the 2nd Governor FATA Youth Festival. 

Farooq is clearly committed to his sport and his students. “I sold a gold medal to purchase 16 mats,” he said. Another 16 mats were donated by the Political Agent of the Khyber Agency, but he still needs 28 more. And due to lack of space, Farooq trains boys at Jamrud Degree College in the evenings. He’s happy to do whatever it takes to bring Taekwondo home.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us