WORLD
2 MIN READ
Novruz Mamedov becomes Azerbaijan's prime minister
A former foreign policy assistant Novruz Mamedov was made the country's new prime minister a week after a controversial presidential election which saw Ilham Aliyev re-elected.
Novruz Mamedov becomes Azerbaijan's prime minister
Supporters of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. / AP
April 21, 2018

The Azeri parliament appointed Novruz Mamedov as the country's new prime minister on Saturday.

Mamedov has been a foreign policy assistant to Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, since last year. He had previously worked as deputy head of presidential administration.

Aliyev won a fourth term as president of Azerbaijan last week in an election boycotted by major opposition parties and described by election monitors as undemocratic.

Seven candidates ran, but critics questioned whether they were actual opponents. Monitors, including the Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe, were watching the vote.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry had said that a report by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the election was unfair and not objective.

But the OSCE had earlier said the election lacked genuine competition and was held in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us