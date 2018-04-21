The Azeri parliament appointed Novruz Mamedov as the country's new prime minister on Saturday.

Mamedov has been a foreign policy assistant to Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, since last year. He had previously worked as deputy head of presidential administration.

Aliyev won a fourth term as president of Azerbaijan last week in an election boycotted by major opposition parties and described by election monitors as undemocratic.

Seven candidates ran, but critics questioned whether they were actual opponents. Monitors, including the Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe, were watching the vote.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry had said that a report by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the election was unfair and not objective.

But the OSCE had earlier said the election lacked genuine competition and was held in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms.