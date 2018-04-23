Football star Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest earner while Jose Mourinho tops the managers' chart, according to France Football magazine.

The Barcelona attacker is a long way ahead in the figures for the current season, pulling in $154 million (126 million euros) in salary, bonuses and commercial revenue while his great Real Madrid rival is making $115 million (94 million euros).

Last season 'CR7' led with $107 million (87.5 million euros) with Messi on $93.6 million (76.5 million euros).

$30,000 per minute

That works out at $30,000 (25,000 euros) per minute pitch time this season for Messi in La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and Supercup and four international appearances for Argentina this season and assuming he plays all of Barcelona's five remaining games.

The two players who have split the last 10 Ballons d'Or are followed by Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar on $99.7 million (81.5 million euros) in the calculations to be published by France Football on Tuesday.

There is a big gap to Ronaldo's Real teammate Gareth Bale on $53.8 million (44 million euros) and Barca defender Gerard Pique on $35.4 million (29 million euros).

Among coaches, Manchester United's Mourinho remains the biggest earner with $31.8 million (26 million euros).

Next comes China boss Marcello Lippi on $28 million (23 million euros), followed by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, who has won the last two Champions League titles at Real and Pep Guardiola, who has just led Manchester City to the English Premier League.

Top 5 player earners 2017-2018 season

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona): $154 million (126 million euros)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid: $115 million (94 million euros)

3. Neymar (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain): $99.7 million (81.5 million euros)

4. Gareth Bale (WAL/Real Madrid): $53.8 million (44 million euros)

5. Gerard Pique (ESP/Barcelona): $35.4 million (29 million euros)

Top 5 coaches2017-2018 season

1. Jose Mourinho (POR/Manchester United): $31.8 million (26 million euros)

2. Marcello Lippi (ITA/China): $28 million (23 million euros)

3. Diego Simeone (ARG/Atletico Madrid): $26.9 million (22 million euros)

4. Zinedine Zidane (FRA/Real Madrid): $25.6 million (21 million euros)

5. Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City): $24.5 million (20 million euros)