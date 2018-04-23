French President Emmanuel Macron began a pomp-filled three-day state visit to Washington on Monday, a test of whether his studied bonhomie with President Donald Trump can save the Iran nuclear deal and avoid a trans-Atlantic trade war.

Macron will get the full red carpet treatment – payback for wooing Trump with military parades and a dazzling Eiffel Tower dinner in Paris last July.

The French leader arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington and said he was looking forward to the "very important" visit.

Symbolically, he will roll into the White House from Lafayette Square – named after the storied French general who fought in America's war for independence – beneath dozens of fluttering tricolor French flags and a full US military colour guard.

The pageantry – designed to underscore Trump and Macron's "friendship" – comes in stark contrast to the bare-bones one-day working visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel later in the week.

But beyond the 21-gun salutes and dinners of lamb and "Burnt Cipollini Soubise" lurks high political danger for the 40-year-old French leader.

Trump is deeply unpopular in France and Macron, like other world leaders – from Japan's Shinzo Abe to Britain's Theresa May – is under growing pressure to show voters the benefits of his courtship with the 71-year-old Republican.

Looming over a joint outing to George Washington's Mount Vernon estate on Monday evening, and working meetings and a state dinner on Tuesday, are two May deadlines that have the potential to wreck already fragile trans-Atlantic relations.

War 'against everybody ... doesn't work'

Biting trade sanctions on European steel and aluminum will enter into force on May 1, unless Trump agrees to sign a waiver. If he refuses, there are fears of a fully fledged trade war.

Meanwhile, France and other European nations are battling to save a complex nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump will scuttle if he refuses to waive sanctions against Tehran by a May 12 deadline.

Iran says it is ready to relaunch its nuclear program – which the West suspects is designed to produce a bomb – if Trump kills the deal.

European officials say Trump's demand to reopen the deal are impossible, and are scrambling to address his concerns on Tehran's missile testing, inspections and the regime's behaviour in the region.

There is growing frustration in European capitals that Trump's stubbornness over the Obama-era agreement is diverting attention away from other pressing issues.

In an interview broadcast on the eve of his arrival, Macron went on Trump's favorite television channel, Fox News, to make his pitch.

"If you make war against everybody," Macron said, "trade war against Europe, war in Syria, war against Iran – come on – it doesn't work. You need allies. We are the allies."

Macron will also be keen to temper Trump's instinct to precipitously pull the US military out of Syria, amid cooperation in fighting Daesh and coordinated strikes on chemical weapons installations operated by Damascus.

"I think the US role is very important to play," he said.

"Why? I will be very blunt. The day we will have finished this war against ISIS [Daesh], if we leave, definitely and totally, even from a political point of view, we will leave the floor to the Iranian regime, Bashar al Assad and these guys."

'Now – we will work together'

In public, both countries are keen to emphasise their historic relationship – recalling that France was the first ally of American revolutionaries fighting for independence.

Macron will bring with him an oak sapling to be planted at the White House as a symbol of friendship.

It comes from near the site of the Battle of Belleau Woods in northern France, where 2,000 US Marines perished at the end of World War I.

On a personal level, despite sharp differences in political background, age and lifestyle, the presidents seem to have struck up a bond as fellow outsiders who outwitted the establishment to gain power.

"We have a very special relationship because both of us are probably the maverick of the systems on both sides," Macron told Fox News.

Trump himself told Macron their "friendship" was "unbreakable" during his trip to Paris last year.

When asked about their first encounter – a much-scrutinised six-second handshake during a NATO summit in May – Macron acknowledged it had was a "very direct, lucid moment" that had set the tone between them.

"And a very friendly moment," he added. "It was to say now, we will work together."

On Wednesday, the centrist leader will demonstrate his English-language skills – a rarity for a French president – in an address to a joint session of Congress.