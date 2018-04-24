TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Prime Minister Yildirim leaves for Spain to attend talks
The talks will focus on bilateral relations and strengthening trade between the two countries.
Turkish Prime Minister Yildirim leaves for Spain to attend talks
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim delivers a speech as he holds a press conference at the Ankara Esenboga Airport ahead of his departure to Spanish capital Madrid for an official visit in Ankara, Turkey on April 24, 2018. / AA
April 24, 2018

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim left for an official visit to Spain on Tuesday where he would take part in the 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.

The official visit follows an invitation by Yildirim's Spanish counterpart.

Apart from meeting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Yildirim is also expected to meet Congress of Deputies President Ana Pastor and King Felipe VI.

Speaking at a news conference in capital Ankara ahead of his visit, the premier said both sides would focus on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues during his visit.

"Spain and Turkey are strategic partners, and also NATO allies. The two countries, which embrace different cultures and different identities, co-chaired [the UN] Alliance of Civilizations in 2005 as well," he said.

The premier said he would also meet Turkish and Spanish business community to boost economic ties. He is expected to attend the Nueva Economia Forum, which is considered an important reference point for politicians, the business world, diplomats, and the press.

He said Turkey's bilateral trade with Spain increased by 19 percent in 2017, reaching around $13 billion while hundreds of Spanish companies were investing in Turkey.

"We take this visit very seriously to further our relations with Spain and we will sign some agreements," Yildirim added.

The 6th Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit will be held between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In 2014, Ankara hosted the previous Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit under the chairmanship of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s then-prime minister and now president, and Spain’s Mariano Rajoy.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us