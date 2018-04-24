WORLD
Nigerian government aims to boost vaccinations
The World Health Organization is partnering with the Nigerian government to boost vaccinations.
Children rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest react at the Internally Displaced People's camp in Yola, Nigeria, May 3, 2015. / Reuters
April 24, 2018

World Immunization Week is marked at the end of April to encourage people to increase immunisation coverage. 

According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria currently has the highest number of unimmunised children globally at over 3 million. A recent Nigerian government survey found that almost 80 percent of children under the age of two have not been inoculated. 

But now, with the help of the WHO, the Nigerian government seeks to end that problem.

"The goal behind the African Vaccination week is to ensure that we draw attention into the importance of immunisation, to take vaccination to the children that needs them, and to draw participation, collaboration from all well meaning individuals to ensure that children are vaccinated," says Dr. Chizoba Wonodi, the team lead for African Vaccination Week. 

Phil Ihaza reports from Abuja.

