Turkey's 'Aquarium Man' sets new world record in diving
Diver Cem Karabay spent 30 hours and 20 minutes underwater at Gokceada Island's marine park, setting a new record in the Guinness category of longest open saltwater scuba dive in cold water.
Cem Karabay was competing against Norwegian diver Nils-Roar Selnes's record of 15 hours and 10 minutes underwater in Eidkjosen, Norway in 2016. April 25, 2018. / AA
April 25, 2018

 A Turkish diver on Tuesday set a new world record for the longest open saltwater scuba dive in cold water.

Cem Karabay set about his attempt on Monday and earned a Guinness World Record with 30 hours and 20 minutes early on Tuesday at the Underwater Marine Park at Gokceada Island, Turkey’s largest island.

Every moment Karabay, also known as “Aquarium Man”,  was underwater in the Turkish Aegean was monitored by Seyda Subasi Gemici, who serves as the Guinness representative in Turkey.

Karabay was competing against the record by Norwegian diver Nils-Roar Selnes, who spent 15 hours and 10 minutes underwater in Eidkjosen, Norway in 2016.

"I fulfilled the promise of breaking the world record," Karabay said, speaking to reporters. 

"I considered the first 10 hours an apprenticeship. In the second 10 hours, I trained as a journeyman. Because I improved myself from what I learned. Finally, I became versed in the last 10 hours."

Later, Gemici presented Karabay with a Guinness World Record Certificate marking his achievement.

Karabay likes to make record attempts on important Turkish holidays and anniversaries. He broke the underwater record on the 20th anniversary of Troy being added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Troy, with its 4,000-year history, is one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world. It is located on the mound of Hisarlik overlooking the Turkish Aegean coastal plain.

Karabay also set the Guinness World Record for the longest scuba dive in a controlled environment, which lasted 192 hours, 19 minutes and 19 seconds in 2011 in Istanbul.

SOURCE:AA
