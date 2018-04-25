An Indian spiritual guru with millions of followers was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for raping a teenage devotee in 2013, his lawyer said.

"Asaram [Bapu] has been sentenced to life until death. And two others, including a woman, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison," Rajendra Singh, a lawyer for the defence team said outside the court in western Rajasthan state.

Earlier, the verdict against 77-year-old Bapu was read out inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan state because of fears that his followers may resort to violence.

Bapu's is the latest in a series of high-profile rape cases in India that have fuelled public protests and raised questions about how police handle the cases and treat the victims.

TRT World speaks to New Delhi-based journalist Neha Poonia for more details.

Rape inside ashram

Bapu has denied the rape and can appeal his conviction in a higher court.

The girl in her complaint to the police in 2013 accused Bapu of raping her when she visited his retreat in Jodhpur with her mother.

The girl's family said they had been followers of Bapu for more than a decade.

The court awarded two other co-defendants, Shiva and Shilpi, 20 years in prison for their involvement in the crime, Indian newspaper The Hindu reported.

Two more accused, Sharad and Prakash, were acquitted.

However, more details on the verdict have not been released as yet, said The Hindu quoting police sources.

In prison since 2013

Bapu has been in prison since his arrest in the case in 2013.

On Wednesday, security was tight around the prison complex and in states where the guru has a considerable following.

Religious sects also wield considerable political clout in India with several politicians as followers.

Bapu is also on trial along with his son Narayan Sai in a separate rape case where two sisters have accused the two men of sexual assault.

In August 2017, another popular and flamboyant Indian spiritual guru, Dr Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of raping two female followers.

Death penalty for child rapists

The Indian cabinet on Saturday approved the death penalty for those convicted of raping children under 12 years of age.

The new ordinance also increases the minimum punishment for raping a child under 16 years of age from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

The amendment will come into effect after it is signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.