TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey slams Council of Europe's criticism over snap polls
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag accuses the European human rights organisation of "double standards," as France was not crticised for holding polls under a state of emergency in 2017.
Turkey slams Council of Europe's criticism over snap polls
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag Bozdag called the EU's remarks "unacceptable" and "interference in Turkey's internal affairs" after calls to postpone June 24 snap elections. / AA
April 25, 2018

The Council of Europe urging Turkey to postpone snap elections shows double standards, as no one has made an issue over France doing the same, Turkey's deputy premier said on Tuesday.

"When France held [2017] elections during the state of emergency, PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) didn't mind election security and didn't urge France to postpone the elections," Bekir Bozdag wrote on his Twitter account.

"But when it comes to Turkey, it (PACE) brings up the EU criteria, state of emergency and election security, which is ironic and shows double standards." 

Bozdag's remarks came after PACE's monitoring committee called on Turkey to postpone June 24 early elections, saying Turkey was not complying with EU criteria.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Ankara. 

EU 'interference' unacceptable

Bozdag called the EU's remarks "unacceptable" and "interference in Turkey's internal affairs."

The Turkish parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following the defeated coup by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which left 249 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

Separately, Turkey's EU affairs minister Omer Celik also slammed the Council of Europe's remarks, calling it an intrusion in the sovereign decision of Turkish citizens.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us