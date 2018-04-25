Real Madrid substitute Marco Asensio scored a second-half winner on Wednesday to end Bayern Munich's unbeaten record at home this season and give his side a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Joshua Kimmich had put the home side in front, but Marcelo equalised before the interval against the run of play.

Asensio then came on after the break and Lukas Vazquez set up the 22-year-old to claim a second away goal for Madrid 12 minutes into the second half.

The result puts the two-time defending champions in a favourable position before the second leg in Madrid next Tuesday, though Zinedine Zidane's side will be wary after conceding three goals at home to Juventus in the previous round.

"We've taken the first step," said Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, back to marshal his side's defence after serving a suspension against Juventus.

"We are satisfied with the result but this does not count for much," Real coach Zidane told reporters. "You can never feel absolutely safe in football.

"We won tonight and I think we played well, we got a good result after a hard game."

Bayern missed opportunities

Bayern had to substitute the injured Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng in the first half, but the side had plenty of chances to score more goals with Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski and Mueller all missing good opportunities.

"We didn't have as many big chances against Hannover last week. Real won 2-1 away, so they have the edge, but we'll throw everything into it," Kimmich said of the second leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless for the first time in the competition this season. The Portuguese star had an effort ruled out in the second half for using his arm to control the ball.

'Curious game'

Bayern, which is chasing a treble in Jupp Heynckes' last season in charge, was hoping to make up for last year's quarterfinal exit to Madrid, and for the Spanish side's 5-0 aggregate win at the same stage in 2014.

"It was a curious game," Bayern coach Heynckes said.

"We gifted Madrid two goals through our mistakes. We had really good chances and we did not use them. One should not be surprised that we lost.

"When you have that many chances and you don't score then you cannot win."