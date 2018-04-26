CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Reaction on social media to Cosby conviction
The frail, 80-year-old Bill Cosby once beloved as "America's Dad" was convicted for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004. He could get up to 10 years in prison.
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a jury convicted him in a sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, US on April 26, 2018. / Reuters
April 26, 2018

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted on Thursday of drugging and sexually assaulting a one-time friend in 2004, marking the first such conviction of a celebrity since the #MeToo movement that has brought down rich and powerful men for their treatment of women.

Cosby has denied the allegations but was convicted on Thursday and could get up to 10 years in prison.

Thousands of people on social media are crediting comedian Hannibal Buress for starting the avalanche of accusations that led to Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Buress called Cosby a rapist on a stand-up comedy stage in 2014 and encouraged the audience to Google it. 

A fan's cellphone video of the moment went viral. Soon the allegations against Cosby became common knowledge, and his accusers were galvanised.

Buress has been silent about the Cosby verdict. 

But social media is anything but silent about it:

SOURCE:AP
