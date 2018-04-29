POLITICS
Salah furious over image rights dispute with soccer body
The Egyptian soccer star is furious his image features prominently on the outside of the national team's official plane, which was provided by official sponsor WE. Whereas, Salah has a sponsorship deal with rival telecommunications firm Vodafone.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah has won English soccer's Player of the Year award and at the rate he has been scoring this season, the Ballon D'Or could be his next year. / AFP
April 29, 2018

Premier League leading scorer Mohamed Salah says he's insulted over the representation of his image amid a dispute with the Egyptian Football Association ahead of the World Cup in Russia in June.

The Egyptian soccer star is furious his image features prominently on the outside of the national team's official plane, which was provided by official sponsor WE.

Liverpool's winger, a huge celebrity in his native Egypt, has a sponsorship deal with rival telecommunications firm Vodafone.

Salah tweeted Sunday: "Sorry but this is a major insult ... I was hoping the deal would be classier than this."

Officials at Egypt's football association didn't respond to repeated phone calls requesting comment.

Ramy Abbas, Salah's agent, said he has been waiting for a response from Egyptian officials.

SOURCE:AP
