Australia plans to cull over one million kangaroos
The plan has sparked a debate with wildlife groups criticising the decision over fears that the mass killing of Australia's national animal could rapidly reduce their numbers.
Some scientists advocate the mass killing of kangaroos to protect the wildlife in Australia. / AFP Archive
April 30, 2018

Australia is planning to kill more than a million kangaroos this year to protect endangered grasslands and wildlife, sparking a debate within the country. 

The annual cull of Australia's national animal is one that divides opinion. 

Animal activists have criticised the plans, warning that the killing of kangaroos by hunters coupled with the government-sanctioned cull could lead to a rapid reduction in their numbers.

Some scientists, however, say the animals should be shot in even greater numbers. 

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports. 

