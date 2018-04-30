Indian forces fired at protesters in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing a young man and wounding at least 14 others, officials said.

Police say Indian troops cordoned off southern Drubgam village following a tip that rebels were hiding there.

As fighting between the troops and rebels raged, anti-India residents tried to march to the site to help the trapped militants escape, leading to clashes between the rock-throwing villagers and government forces who fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Police said the fighting was continuing and at least two soldiers have been injured.

The armed rebellion against India's rule in Kashmir and India's response to it since 1989 has claimed the lives of nearly 100,000 people.

Rebels have been fighting to make the Indian-controlled portion part of Pakistan or an independent country.