The Dominican Republic's government announced on Tuesday that it is establishing diplomatic relations with China and breaking its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

It says it will also recognise Taiwan as an "inalienable part of Chinese territory."

At a news event in Beijing on Tuesday morning, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Dominican Republic's Chancellor Miguel Vargas signed a joint communique marking the establishment of ties.

In a joint statement, the countries said the move was "in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples" and that the Dominican Republic will sever ties with rival Taiwan as a result.

Dollar diplomacy?

China offered the Dominican Republic a $3.1 billion package of investments and loans to get the Caribbean nation to switch allegiances, a Taiwan official said on Tuesday, in a diplomatic blow to the self-ruled island.

China, which considers Taiwan a province, said there were no economic pre-conditions to the deal.

Taiwan now has formal relations with only 19 countries, many of them poor nations in Central America and the Pacific like Belize and Nauru.

China and Taiwan have tried to poach each other's allies over the years, often dangling generous aid packages in front of developing nations, though Taipei struggles to compete in the dollar diplomacy with an increasingly powerful China.

'False promises'

The move by the Dominican Republic comes after regional neighbour, Panama, ended its own long-standing relationship with Taiwan last year in a major diplomatic victory for Beijing.

The Vatican is possibly next on the list, as the Holy See and China edge closer to an accord on the appointment of bishops in China.

The news on the Dominican Republic switch, announced in both Beijing and Santo Domingo, drew strong and swift condemnation from Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

"President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic has ignored our long-term partnership, the wishes of the people of the Dominican Republic, and the years of development assistance provided by Taiwan, to accept false promises of investment and aid by China," Wu told reporters.

"[Taiwan] strongly condemns China's objectionable decision to use dollar diplomacy to convert Taiwan's diplomatic allies. Beijing's attempts at foreign policy have only served to drive a wedge between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, erode mutual trust and further harm the feelings of the people of Taiwan."

What's the deal?

According to the Taiwan foreign ministry, Taipei calculated the figure of $3.1 billion as the value of investments, financial assistance and low-interest loans offered by Beijing to the Dominican Republic, which shares an island with Haiti to the west.

The figure includes $400 million for a new freeway, $1.6 billion for infrastructure projects and $300 million for a new natural gas power plant.

"It was a cost that Taiwan could not match," the official said.

China's foreign ministry said the move was a political one with no economic pre-conditions, but that now they have established ties, China will "proactively promote mutually beneficial co-operation in all areas."

China has stepped up the pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of Tsai Ing-wen, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, as president. Beijing fears she will push for Taiwan's formal independence. Tsai says she wants to maintain the status quo.

The Dominican Republic had been a diplomatic ally of the Republic of China – Taiwan's official name – for 77 years, including when the Guomindang (Kuomintang) government ruled all of China before being forced to Taiwan in 1949 after the Nationalists lost a civil war to the Communists.

Taiwan's presidential office said that despite the severe challenges, the government would not bow its head in pressure to Beijing, and vowed to do all it could to protect Taiwan's interests.

The Taiwan official said the Dominican Republic move was not unexpected.

"We've always known things were not looking rosy here," the official said.

Growth potential immense

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, lauded the decision as in line with the trend of the times and history, in comments to reporters in Beijing.

"This important and correct decision by the Dominican Republic absolutely accords with the basic interests of the country and its people," Wang said. "We highly appreciate this."

The Dominican Republic said it had taken the decision after a long process of consultation, taking its needs and potential into account, according to a statement on the president's website.

It said that even without formal diplomatic ties, China was already its second-largest supplier of imported products.

"Of course we know that now we're establishing diplomatic relations, the growth potential of our trade links is immense," presidential legal adviser Flavio Dario Espinal said.

Espinal said that the government was grateful to Taiwan.

"We are deeply grateful for the co-operation we've shared for years," he said. "However, history and the socioeconomic reality force us now to change direction."

In Taipei, Wu said China had failed to follow through on its promises to former Taiwan diplomatic allies, including $140 million in aid to the small West African country of Sao Tome and Principe in late 2016.

"Developing nations should be aware of the danger of falling into a debt trap when engaging with China," he said.

Neither Wang, nor Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado, who stood by his side at the Beijing news conference, took questions from reporters.

Speaking in March, Wang said it was in the best interests of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies to recognise an "irresistible trend" and ditch Taipei in favour of "one China" ruled by Beijing.