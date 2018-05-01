POLITICS
Facebook to launch dating feature
Users of the world's largest social network can make separate profiles to find a dating match based on shared interests.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stressed on the privacy of users while announcing the new match-marking feature. / AP
May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg unveiled the plan as he addressed Facebook's annual developers conference in San Jose, California, emphasizing that the focus would be on helping people find long-term partners.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups," Zuckerberg said, noting that one in three marriages in the United States start online and that some 200 million Facebook users identify as being single.

Under the new feature, users will be able to create a separate "dating" profile not visible to their network of friends, with potential matches recommended based on dating preferences, points in common, and mutual acquaintances.

Zuckerberg did not specify whether the feature would be free of charge in line with Facebook's core offer but the announcement was enough to send shares in the online dating giant Match.com tumbling by 17 percent.

The 33-year-old CEO also said the dating offer was built from the ground-up with privacy and safety in mind, as he underscored the firm's commitment to boosting privacy protections.

Facebook's closely-watched developer conference comes as the giant faces intense global scrutiny over the mass harvesting of personal data by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy that worked for Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Facebook has admitted up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked in the scandal, which saw Zuckerberg grilled at length by the US Congress last month.

"We need to make sure that never happens again," Zuckerberg told the audience.

TRT World's Digital Producer Azaera Amza has more on this. 

SOURCE:AFP
