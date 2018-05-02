World of Warcraft goes offline to Czech forest
WORLD
2 MIN READ
World of Warcraft goes offline to Czech forestAround 150 people turned up for a live-action battle between orcs, elves, knights and other fantasy characters from the online role-playing game that's become a cultural phenomenon since its 2004 launch.
People dressed as characters from the computer game World of Warcraft shout before a battle near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 28, 2018. / Reuters
May 2, 2018

Czech web developer Vojtech Ruzicka ditched his laptop and urban Prague lifestyle and decamped to the forest dressed as a blue-faced shaman for a World of Warcraft re-enactment game.

The 26-year-old was one of around 150 people who took part in a two-day live-action battle between orcs, elves, knights and other fantasy characters from the online role-playing game that has become a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2004.

Ruzicka designed and made his own fur-lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls.

To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange before taking his place in the forest as the Azeroth fighters defended their planet against the Burning Legion.

"I always forget the real world, it relaxes my mind,” he told Reuters.

The event, which concluded on Sunday at Kamyk nad Vltavou, 70 kilometres (40 miles) south of Prague, has been going for 16 years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us