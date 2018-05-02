WORLD
Cambridge Analytica is shutting down
The London firm at the centre of a scandal in which it collected data to profile potential voters in the US election blames unfair media coverage and a subsequent loss of customers that has led it to declare bankruptcy.
A graphic from the Cambridge Analytica website is displayed on a computer screen, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. / AP
May 2, 2018

Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the centre of Facebook's worst privacy scandal in history, is declaring bankruptcy and shutting down.

The London firm blamed "unfairly negative media coverage" and said it has been "vilified" for actions it says are both legal and widely accepted as part of online advertising.

Cambridge Analytica said it has filed papers to begin insolvency proceedings in the UK and would seek bankruptcy protection in a federal court in New York.

"The siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers," Cambridge Analytica said in a statement. "As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business."

Trump campaign

Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The British firm suspended CEO Alexander Tayler in April amid investigations.

Cambridge Analytica sought information on Facebook to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the US electorate. The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that appeared to be a personality test. The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.

Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions. Cambridge has denied wrongdoing, and Trump's campaign has said it didn't use Cambridge's data.

The firm has said it is committed to helping the UK investigation into Facebook and how it uses data. But UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in March the firm failed to meet a deadline to produce the information requested.

Denham said the prime allegation against Cambridge Analytica is that it acquired personal data in an unauthorised way, adding that the data provisions act requires services like Facebook to have strong safeguards against misuse of data.

