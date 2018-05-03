WORLD
Peru: a start-up heaven?
Peru's sustained economic growth has contributed to the amount of start-up companies it has. International investments in Latin American start-ups have more than doubled since 2013.
Peruvian start-up Crehana is one the biggest platforms for online learning in Latin America with 450,000 students. / TRTWorld
May 3, 2018

Peru is one of Latin America's best-performing economies. Its growth is partly due to exports of metals and minerals and lucrative trade deals with China. 

It might not be the first place you think of as a generator of start-ups but Latin America is expected to become a new battleground for global tech giants because of its lower living and administration costs as well as sustained economic growth.

International investments in Latin American start-ups have more than doubled since 2013.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell reports from Lima.

SOURCE:TRT World
