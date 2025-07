Tens of thousands of men have fought and died in the war in Syria, leaving a generation of widows in a male-dominated society.

It's often a struggle for women to rebuild their lives, but to help them survive, the Basma project has been set up in Aleppo's western countryside.

The trainees at the programme learn how to produce yogurt and cheese, which are very important for the Syrian cuisine.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.