Philadelphia is literally "The city of Brotherly Love." It's a translation of the Greek from which the US city's name is derived.

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson showed some of that love on Wednesday when they dropped a lawsuit and settled for $1, after the city committed $200,000 to fund an entrepreneurship programme for public school students.

It's a pity Philadelphia couldn't live up to its name, unless parting with the cash counts.

The pair were arrested on April 12, after a Starbucks manager called the police to complain that they had not made a purchase and refused to leave.

Police released the men hours later without charges. However, a video of their arrests was widely shared on the internet, sparking protests and calls for a boycott of the popular coffee chain.

Anti-bias training

Starbucks Corp, which plans to close 8,000 stores for a half day of anti-bias training on May 29, said Nelson and Robinson will have an opportunity to provide input for the company's "long-term diversity and equity efforts."

"We all recognise the importance of communication about differences and solutions and that we will be measured by our action, not words," the two men said in a joint statement.

Starbucks also said it had invited them to complete their undergraduate degrees through the company's tuition-paid online education partnership with Arizona State University.