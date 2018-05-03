A Greek court sentenced a Turkish municipality employee to five months in jail on Thursday for crossing the Greek border along Turkey's western Edirne province “by mistake” a day earlier, according to Greek media.

His prison sentence was suspended for three years, and he was also fined $1,800 (1,500 euros), Kathimerini media reported.

Following the court’s decision Musa Alerik was sent to a refugee camp in Orestiada district and his deportation procedure began.

Alerik's lawyer Huseyin Sarigezen said that he would return to Turkey in a few days.

Greek soldiers arrested Musa Alerik, 38, on the charge of illegally crossing the border; he was presented before a court in Greece's northeastern Evros province's Orestiada district on Thursday.

The court also ordered the seizure of the construction machine used by Alerik at the time of his arrest since he was unable to show documents that could prove the ownership of the vehicle.

Recep Gurkan, the mayor of northwestern Edirne province, said on Wednesday that the municipality had asked for a digger to construct a water well at the Pazarkule Border Gate with Greece.

The municipal worker accidentally crossed the border while driving the vehicle, Gurkan added.

In his testimony, Alerik told the court he had crossed over to the Greek side by just one metre due to a mistake, and while he was trying to return he was arrested by Greek soldiers.

Meanwhile, Alerik's son Onur Alerik said he was waiting for his father's arrival at Pazarkule Border Gate in Edirne and he told reporters he would be happy when his father gets his freedom.