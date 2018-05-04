WORLD
Trump orders Pentagon to consider reducing US troops in South Korea
Trump said the United States should consider reducing the number of troops in South Korea while Seoul has said the removal of troops is unrelated to a future peace treaty with the North.
US President Donald Trump, flanked by US Army General Vincent Brooks, delivers remarks before he receives a briefing from military commanders at the US Eighth Army Operation Command Center at US military installation Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, November 7, 2017. / Reuters Archive
May 4, 2018

President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for reducing the number of US troops in South Korea, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing several people briefed on the deliberations.

Reduced US troop levels are not intended to be a bargaining chip in Trump's planned summit in late May or early June with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme, the Times said.

No withdrawal

The officials said, however, that a peace treaty between the two Koreas could diminish the need for the 23,500 US soldiers currently stationed on the peninsula, the newspaper said.

A full withdrawal of US troops was unlikely, the officials said, according to the paper.

But a US National Security Council official told a visiting South Korean official in Washington via telephone the report was false, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.

Trump has said the United States should consider reducing the number of troops in South Korea unless South Korea shoulders more of the cost.

Then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, before taking office as US secretary of state, met Kim last month and reported the North Korean leader was not demanding the withdrawal of all US forces as a precondition for a summit with Trump.

South Korea said on Wednesday the issue of US troops stationed in the South was unrelated to any future peace treaty with North Korea and that American forces should stay even if such an agreement is signed.

SOURCE:Reuters
