WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea adjusts time zone to match South's
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had promised to sync his country's time zone with the South's during his April 27 talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The North described the move as "the first practical step" to "become one".
North Korea adjusts time zone to match South's
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (R) hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. / AFP
May 4, 2018

North Korea readjusted its time zone to match South Korea's on Saturday and described the change as an early step toward making the longtime rivals "become one" following a landmark summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to sync his country's time zone with the South's during his April 27 talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. 

TRT World's Yashini Padayacheereports.

A dispatch from the North's Korean Central News Agency says that promise was fulfilled Saturday by a decree of the nation's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.

The Koreas used the same time zone for decades before the North in 2015 created its own "Pyongyang Time" by setting its clocks 30 minutes behind South Korea and Japan. It said at the time that it did so to root out the legacy of Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, when clocks in Korea were changed to be the same as in Japan.

"Pyongyang Time" was created as tensions between the authoritarian country and the US grew over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program and international sanctions aimed at dismantling it. 

"First practical step"

But in recent months relations between the Koreas have warmed dramatically, with Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledging at their summit last week to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

The summit produced many steps toward reconciliation, including an agreement to resume reunions of families by war, though it lacked a breakthrough in the nuclear standoff. Those details await Kim and US President Donald Trump, who are expected to meet in the coming weeks.

KCNA earlier said Kim proposed returning North Korea to the South's time zone because it was "a painful wrench to see two clocks indicating Pyongyang and Seoul times hanging on a wall of the summit venue."

The news agency said resynchronizing North and South Korean time was "the first practical step" since the summit "to speed up the process for the north and the south to become one and turn their different and separated things into the same and single ones."

According to South Korea, Kim has said he'd be willing to give up his nukes if the United States commits to a formal end to the Korean War and pledges not to attack the North. 

But Kim's exact demands for relinquishing weapons that his nation spent decades building remains unclear.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us