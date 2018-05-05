WORLD
Residents concerned as northern India expects more storms
Forecasters in India are warning of more storms to come, as the death toll from the dust squall this week rose above 100.
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India on April 7, 2018 / Reuters
May 5, 2018

A fierce dust storm has killed more than 100 people, demolished homes and displaced trees in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab since Wednesday.

The Agra district, home of the Taj Mahal is one of the worst affected areas and residents are bracing for another storm that’s predicted to strike in a few days.

But the residents say there's no disaster plan in place.

"The local administration has no plan in place. The reason there have been high casualties in villages is because doctors were not available at the government hospitals," says a local journalist, Manvendra Malhotra. 

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports from Agra, India.

