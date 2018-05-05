WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel pulls out of race for a seat on UN Security Council
Israel's withdrawal virtually guarantees Germany and Belgium victory in the June 8 election for two seats representing the Western-democratic group of nations on the UN Security Council.
Israel pulls out of race for a seat on UN Security Council
UN Security Council members meet at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on April 18, 2018. / Reuters
May 5, 2018

Facing an uphill struggle in an election next month, Israel announced on Friday it was pulling out of a race for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Israel was in a three-way contest with Germany and Belgium for two seats representing the Western-democratic group of nations on the UN's most powerful body starting in January.

The Security Council has five permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France — and 10 members elected by the 193-member General Assembly for two-year terms.

Israel's UN Mission said in a statement on Friday that "after consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council."

"It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realise its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN," the statement said. "This includes the Security Council as well as an emphasis on areas related to development and innovation."

Israel's withdrawal virtually guarantees Germany and Belgium victory in the June 8 election and seats on the council.

Candidates for non-permanent seats on the Security Council are chosen by regional groups and for 55 years Israel was not part of a regional group, which barred it from many UN positions.

The late US ambassador Richard Holbrooke succeeded in 2000 in getting the Western European and Others regional group known as WEOG to invite Israel to be a temporary member, which later was extended indefinitely.

Israel announced its withdrawal minutes before WEOG candidates were scheduled to appear and answer questions on Friday afternoon from UN member states.

Germany's UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said in response to a question about Israel's withdrawal: "We have never run against a country. There is nothing where we really oppose each other. We went for our own programme. We asked support, and we want also to seek high support from you."

He noted that there's been a lot of discussion at the UN on whether regional groups should put forward contested slates or uncontested slates.

"I'm in favour of having more candidates," Heusgen said, even though "this is tougher" because candidates then have to say what they stand for and respond to sometimes tough questions about their country.

"So therefore to a certain degree — this will surprise you — I regret that Israel withdrew from the race," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us