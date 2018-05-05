WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza explosion kills six Palestinians
Three others were also wounded in what residents said appeared to be an accidental explosion in Deir el-Balah city, according to Gaza's health ministry. But the military wing of Hamas blamed Israel for the explosion.
Gaza explosion kills six Palestinians
The brother of a Palestinian Hamas member, who was killed in an explosion, is consoled at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip on May 5, 2018 / Reuters
May 5, 2018

Six people were killed in an accidental explosion in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, Palestinian health officials and residents said.

Gaza's health ministry confirmed that three others were also wounded in what residents said appeared to be an accidental explosion in the Az-Zawayda area of Deir el-Balah city, in central Gaza Strip.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of  Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the fatalities were members of their group and blamed Israel for the explosion without providing details. 

The incident occurred during a "complex security and intelligence operation", Qassam said in a statement, calling it "serious and large security incident" and blaming the "Zionist enemy."

Israeli military denies involvement

"The IDF (Israel Defence Force) is not involved in this incident in any way," a military spokesman said.

Saturday's blast follows weeks of protests along the Israeli-Gaza border as part of the "Great March of Return" movement which demands their return to their homes occupied by Israel decades ago.

The rallies will end on May 15, which will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment - an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe".

Since the rallies began on March 30, at least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and more than 7,000 wounded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Palestine calls for action to end Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us