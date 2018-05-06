WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan forces retake northern district from Taliban
Afghan security forces have retaken Kohistan district in the northern province of Badakhshan amid ongoing fighting with the Taliban across the war-torn country.
Afghan forces retake northern district from Taliban
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at the check post in Khawaja Omari district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan, April 12, 2018. / Reuters
May 6, 2018

Afghan forces backed by air strikes have retaken a district in the northern province of Badakhshan that was seized last week by Taliban militants, officials said, as fighting continued across Afghanistan.

Provincial police spokesman Sanaullah Rohani said Kohistan district, which fell to the militants on Thursday, was retaken by army and police forces backed by air support on Saturday. Taliban militants were also pushed back in Teshkan district, where they had taken a number of checkpoints.

"The Taliban suffered heavy casualties, but there is no updated information on the exact number as the area is remote and the telecommunication system weak," he said.

Attacks in several parts

With the Taliban's annual spring offensive well under way, there was violence in several parts of the country.

Late on Saturday, a district governor in Paktia province, on the border with Pakistan, was among five people wounded in a car bomb explosion, Abdullah Hasrat, spokesman for the Paktia provincial governor said.

Also on Saturday, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives in an attack on a house belonging to Kandahar police chief Abdul Razeq in Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan.

Razeq, who has a fearsome reputation fighting the Taliban and who has survived dozens of assassination attempts, was not harmed in the attack, which he confirmed had taken place.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Palestine calls for action to end Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us