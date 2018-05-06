Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party was set to unveil its election manifesto on Sunday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also the leader of the party, said: "We will explain our manifesto soon, I hope that this manifesto will reveal the future of the presidential system."

The manifesto unveiling was taking places at the party's provincial congress in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul.

"After that, we will explain in Ankara what we have done and what we will do in our election declaration," he added.

Erdogan has served as president since 2014. He is Turkey's first popularly elected president. Before that, he served as prime minister, from 2003 to 2014.

Should he win the June 24 election, Erdogan would be Turkey's first leader under the presidential system, under which the prime minister's post will be scrapped.

Speaking about the challenges facing Turkey on its borders, he said: "Due to Turkey's strong will, it is not possible to play dirty games, to draw new boundaries and to have a fait accompli in our geography."

Erdogan highlighted the importance of the current Operation Olive Branch in Syria.

He said Turkey would not hesitate to carry out similar operations like the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch to clear the terror organisations from the borders.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

He said at least 4,415 terrorists have been "neutralised" since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria. Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Referring to the country's new constitution, he said: "In this new democratic system, stability will become permanent. With rapid decision-making, fast execution and efficient management, economic growth will gain momentum. Turkey is becoming an important power in the world. Turkey will be a global power and a leading force. "

In a referendum last year Turkey's electorate narrowly supported a constitutional change that see the implementation of an executive presidential system. There altogether 18 constitutional amendments.

Speaking about Turkey's stalled bid to become a member of the European Union, he said: "Even though we have not seen the same determination and desire as us from our partners in recent times, we have never given up on the goal of full membership to the European Union."