WORLD
3 MIN READ
Second India teen raped and set on fire – police
This is the second such case to shake India in days after a 16-year-old was raped and burnt to death in the same Indian state of Jharkhand.
Second India teen raped and set on fire – police
In this photograph taken on May 5, 2018, Indian relatives mourn following the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl on May 3, at Raja Kundra Village in Chatra district of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. / AFP
May 7, 2018

A 17-year-old battled for her life on Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire, the second such case to shake India as it battles an increase in sexual crimes.

The teenager was attacked on the same day and in the same eastern state of Jharkhand as a 16-year-old who was raped and burned to death.

“The girl has suffered 70 percent first-degree burns. There is a chance that she will survive,” Shailendra Barnwal, police superintendent of Pakur district, told AFP.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who lives in the same neighbourhood as the latest victim.

“He poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire,” Barnwal said.

The incident happened on Friday, the same day as the similar case in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, which 15 people have been detained over.

TRT World spoke to journalist Neha Poonia for the latest.

The main suspect in the first case is said to have been angered by a village council decision that he should do 100 sit-ups and pay a $750 fine for raping the girl, and attacked the girl’s parents and set their house on fire with the teenager inside.

The two cases have shone a spotlight on the treatment of rape in India, where some 40,000 cases were reported in 2016.

The country had already been agonising over the brutal gang-rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, which is to be raised in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Eight Hindus have been accused over the abduction, repeated rape and killing of the Muslim girl.

Renewed pressure

Hindu activists have staged angry protests claiming that the police inquiry was biased.

The supreme court is to give a ruling on whether the flashpoint trial should be moved away from Jammu, a Hindu-majority region of the Muslim-dominated state.

The debate has been heightened further by new police figures indicating that more than five women were raped every day in the Indian capital this year.

As many as 578 rape cases were reported up to April 15, against 563 in 2017 during the same period, police said.

Indian authorities have faced renewed pressure to act over sexual assault since the killing of the Muslim girl in Jammu.

Amid mounting outrage, the government has changed the law to allow execution for child rapists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us