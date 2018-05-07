BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Oil ends at 3-1/2 year high as global equities advance
Accusing Iran of not living up to "the spirit of the agreement", Trump has threatened to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear pact that the Obama administration had signed off on. That and the Venezuela crisis have driven oil prices higher.
Oil ends at 3-1/2 year high as global equities advance
A customer prepares to make his selection among the various offerings at the gasoline pump in Richland, Miss. in April 2018. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. / AP
May 7, 2018

Oil prices closed at three and a half year peaks Monday ahead of a US announcement on Iran policy as global equity markets pushed higher.

Speculation that US President Donald Trump would exit the Iran nuclear deal pushed US oil prices to their first close above $70 a barrel since November 2014. Oil prices in Europe also ended at a three-and-a-half year peak.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was the latest European official to travel to Washington to urge the Trump administration to preserve the 2015 pact in which major powers agreed to ease some sanctions on Iran in exchange for greater scrutiny of its nuclear activities.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he would announce his decision Tuesday, before US markets close.

"The market is worried that President Trump will not certify that Iran is compliant and as a result, that may reduce the amount of Iranian exports at a time when oil inventories are declining," said Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates.

US equities had a solid day, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index leading the major stock indices after Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger effused in a broadcast interview over tech giants Apple, Amazon and Google, lifting shares of all three companies.

Europe's biggest stock market, London, was shut for a bank holiday Monday, sapping volumes elsewhere on the continent.

Frankfurt and Paris posted gains, with analysts pointing to positive momentum from Friday's Wall Street session, when a mixed US jobs report was seen as reducing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will accelerate interest rate hikes.

Earlier, most Asian markets had closed higher – with Shanghai a standout – while Tokyo ended marginally lower as traders returned following an extended holiday weekend.

The dollar continued to advance against the euro and most other currencies, a trend that reflects data "pointing to the US economy growing at a steady pace while Europe and elsewhere slow," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Air France nosedives

In Paris, shares in Air France-KLM went into free fall, losing 9.8 percent, after the strike-hit company's CEO resigned and the government seemed concerned about the carrier's chances of survival.

Air France-KLM boss Jean-Marc Janaillac announced his resignation Friday after staff at the carrier's French operations rejected a pay deal aimed at ending months of walkouts.

Switching to a "sell" recommendation from a previous "buy", Societe Generale said the staff vote "not only puts the cost efficiency targets at risk in our view, but even the integrity of the group."

Nestle shares climbed 1.6 percent in Zurich after the Swiss food giant said it will pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the world, outside of the company's coffee shops.

The agreement gives Nestle, which owns the Nescafe and Nespresso brands, a strong platform for continued growth in North America, it said.

Starbucks, which said it would use the proceeds to accelerate share buybacks, dipped 0.4 percent.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us