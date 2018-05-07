In just one year as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a key world player, speaking up for Europe and Western democratic values and striking a surprise friendship with Donald Trump.

But Macron has made his biggest impact and his biggest enemies at home.

Strikes and protests over his economic reforms have dominated the French landscape in recent weeks, and tens of thousands held a "party" on Saturday to share their anger at Macron's first year in office.

Many fear he is trading the French way of life for a profit-focused, American-style worldview.

TRT World'sElena Casas reports from Paris.