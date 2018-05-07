WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon's Hezbollah claims 'victory' after vote
Even though the official results have not been announced yet, Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says his party has achieved "victory" in Lebanon's first parliamentary elections since 2009. PM Hariri has lost over a third of his seats.
Lebanon's Hezbollah claims 'victory' after vote
People watch Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speak on television in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. / Reuters
May 7, 2018

Hezbollah and its political allies made significant gains in Lebanon's parliamentary election, official results showed, boosting an Iranian-backed movement fiercely opposed to Israel and underlining Tehran's growing regional clout.

The leader of Shi'ite Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, called the result a "a very big political, parliamentary and moral victory for the choice of resistance".

Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri lost over a third of his seats, the results showed. He blamed a complex new voting law and gaps in his party's performance.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us