Hezbollah and its political allies made significant gains in Lebanon's parliamentary election, official results showed, boosting an Iranian-backed movement fiercely opposed to Israel and underlining Tehran's growing regional clout.

The leader of Shi'ite Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, called the result a "a very big political, parliamentary and moral victory for the choice of resistance".

Western-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri lost over a third of his seats, the results showed. He blamed a complex new voting law and gaps in his party's performance.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.