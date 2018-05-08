WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli soldier freed after serving time for killing injured Palestinian
Elor Azaria was initially sentenced to 18 months in prison for the 2016 killing of Abdul Fatah al Sharif in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.
Israeli soldier freed after serving time for killing injured Palestinian
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is embraced by his mother at the start of his sentencing hearing in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. / AP
May 8, 2018

An Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead a prone Palestinian assailant was freed from prison on Tuesday, the army said, after serving nine months behind bars.

Elor Azaria was initially sentenced to 18 months in prison for the 2016 killing of Abdul Fatah al Sharif in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Armed forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot later reduced the term by four months and in March a parole board ordered a further cut.

The army had previously said that Azaria was due to be released on May 10.

Israeli media said he was freed two days early from Tzrifim military prison, near Tel Aviv, to allow him to attend his brother's wedding.

"I can confirm that he was released," an army spokesman said on Tuesday.

Prisoners in Israel often have their sentences cut by a third for good behaviour.

Azaria, who was 19 at the time of the 2016 shooting, began serving his sentence on August 9.

The shooting incident was caught on video by a human rights group and spread widely online.

It showed Sharif, 21, lying wounded on the ground, shot along with another Palestinian after stabbing and wounding a soldier, according to the army.

Some 11 minutes after the initial shooting, Azaria, a sergeant and military medic at the time of the incident, shot him in the head without any apparent provocation.

He said he feared Sharif was wearing an explosive belt and could blow himself up, a claim judges rejected.

The trial captivated Israel and highlighted deep divisions in public opinion between those who denounced the shooting and others who said it was justified.

Senior army officers strongly denounced Azaria's actions, but right-wing politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called for him to be pardoned.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us