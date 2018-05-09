WORLD
Carlos Alvarado sworn in as Costa Rica's new president
Journalist Carlos Alvarado was sworn in Tuesday for a 4-year term as the central American country's president.
Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada addresses the audience during his inauguration ceremony in San Jose, Costa Rica May 8, 2018. / Reuters
Journalist Carlos Alvarado was sworn in Tuesday as Costa Rica's president through 2022, promising a "plural" and inclusive government following an election and run-off where same-sex marriage became a key issue.

During an inauguration ceremony at Democracy Square in the capital, San Jose, Alvarado accepted the sash of office from his predecessor and ally, Luis Guillermo Solis.In his first speech as president, Alvarado said he intends to improve employment, education and health and fight poverty as the Central American nation nears the 200th anniversary of its independence in 2021.The 38-year-old touched on the country's financial difficulties, vowing to improve the management of public resources and tax collection, and called on lawmakers to pass fiscal reform.Alvarado aims to reduce the deficit from nearly 7 percent of gross domestic product to less than 3 percent.

